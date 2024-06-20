'My son is never coming home' – Bereaved mother backs police Euros drink driving operation

Harry was just two weeks away from celebrating his 21st birthday when Scott Gorey’s Jaguar XF struck his silver Ford Fiesta in Aldridge Road in Streetly in Walsall on October 8 last year.

Gorey, of Sutton Road also in Walsall, had been drinking at a funeral before getting behind the wheel and driving away when he was stopped by police officers who saw the car being driven an "erratic" manner minutes before the crash.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard he was more than twice the limit and measured 194 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system. The legal limit is 80.

Harry Chapman, who was just two weeks away from celebrating his 21st birthday.

He was also driving at speeds of up to 97mph in a 30mph residential zone.

Now Claire Chapman, Harry's mother, is backing a West Midlands Police operation on drink driving during the Euros.

Harry Chapman (L) before he was killed, and Scott Gorey (R) arriving at court.

Superintendent Gareth Mason, head of roads policing in the West Midlands, said: "Harry's story is a stark reminder of the devastating impact drink driving causes. It shatters not just the lives of victims and their families, but ripples through entire communities.

"Our policy remains zero tolerance which will see additional enforcement during the Euros. Our officers will be highly visible, conducting increased patrols and checkpoints to deter and detect those who endanger others by driving under the influence. We're committed to taking strong action to keep everyone safe on our roads."

Ms Chapman said: "If you see someone who has had too much to drink, and something happens, the blood is on your hands too. You can take the keys off somebody, you know they've had too much to drink, they are not in control of the vehicle. They will understand when they are sober – they might not when they are drunk, but they'll understand when they're sober. Just take the keys off them and stop another senseless death.

"Harry didn't need to be killed. My son's life was taken for the cost of a taxi. That's all it took.

"He went out, a normal night, said goodbye, and he didn't come home. Simple as that. He went bowling... he dropped his friend home, who lives seven minutes away, and on the way home he was killed. Where we live there is a very long straight road, my daughter has been campaignng for the last 18 months because everybody speeds on that road. Everybody.

"In all essence, the driver was spotted before he got to that road and the police were persuing him, he pulled over and as the police got out to go over to him, he used that opportunity to take off like a bat out of hell. He's come up the road, overtaking on a hill, and as he was doing that he caught Harry. The first thing he said to the witnesses who got out of the car, not 'oh my god, what have I done', it was 'I hope they don't breathalyse me'.

"I don't know how to explain it, I got up this morning and you try to rationalise in your brain that he's not here and he's not coming home. It just doesn't sink in. The loss of anybody is hard, but the loss of a child is so not how it is supposed to be. We planned for my death, never, ever, ever did I plan to bury my son."

The force added: “Drink or drug driving can have devastating consequences, causing serious injury or death to drivers, passengers, and others on the road. Think of the victims like Harry. Consider the families and communities whose lives have been shattered by drink-driving.

“Drink or drug driving can lead to a criminal record, fines, licence suspension, and even jail time.

“We are taking a zero-tolerance approach to drink or drug driving this summer. There's no safe amount. Even a small amount of alcohol can impair your driving ability.

“And we're enforcing the law. Police are actively conducting roadside checks and will prosecute drivers under the influence. It's just not worth the risk.”