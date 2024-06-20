Express & Star
16-year-old boy arrested in connection with car key burglary in Sandwell

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a car key burglary in Sandwell.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published

A Ford Focus was stolen from an address in Wills Avenue, West Bromwich, on May 14.

The vehicle was recovered just over a week later and following enquiries police today detained a 16-year-old boy.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and is currently in police custody for questioning.

