16-year-old boy arrested in connection with car key burglary in Sandwell
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a car key burglary in Sandwell.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
A Ford Focus was stolen from an address in Wills Avenue, West Bromwich, on May 14.
The vehicle was recovered just over a week later and following enquiries police today detained a 16-year-old boy.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and is currently in police custody for questioning.