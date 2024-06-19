'Back on track': Police return historic Tettenhall Railway sign which was stolen by thieves

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Volunteers and museum staff at the Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre, On Cupcake Lane, in Wolverhampton, were devastated when their beloved 'Tettenhall' sign went missing shortly before it celebrated its 10th anniversary in May.

West Midlands Police quickly launched an appeal for information after the 20ft cast-iron sign went missing, asking residents to keep an eye out and report any information.

Now, Wolverhampton Police have confirmed that the sign has been found and safely returned to its owners, thanking everyone who supported the appeal.

The Tettenhall sign was returned after being stolen on May 25

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "A 20ft sign taken from Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre in Wolverhampton has been returned to its owners after it was tracked down and retrieved by one of our officers.

"The distinctive sign, which is made as a re-production for the Railway Museum, was reported stolen on May 25, after it was taken from Cupcake Lane. Following a successful appeal on social media, we received information that led to its recovery.

"Thank you to everyone who's supported us on this, and if you've got any more information please call us on 101, quoting crime ref 20/547330/24, or message us on Live Chat on our website."

Andy Hughes, from the Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre, said: "Good news, we have our sign back but it is in need of restoration.

"A suspect is assisting Inspector Teague with his enquiries."