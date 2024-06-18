Meet the 6ft bee which is sparking conversations around violent crime in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Manchester Anti-Violence Monument Bee was spotted buzzing around Walsall when it first arrived in town on Monday.

The gargantuan 6ft monument is comprised of thousands of weapons, including knives and guns, all of which have been collected from the streets of Manchester.

West Midlands Police partnered up with Walsall Council to bring the engineered insect to the borough, with schools across the area signing up to have the bee visit their grounds.

The ironwork bee is doing the rounds of the Walsall Borough to raise awareness over violent crime

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, commander at the Walsall LPA, said: "The Knife Angel left behind a wonderful legacy. Thousands of people saw the Knife Angel in the town and we know that its presence started lots of conversations – that’s exactly what we hoped would happen.

"The Manchester Monument Bee can continue on from this and it is great to see schools signing up to host the monument for a day. We need children to get talking about knife crime.

"Knives are everywhere, in everyone’s homes. As a society, in our homes, in our classrooms, with friends on the streets, we need to have meaningful conversations about #LifeorKnife."

The bee was built on the legacy of the widely successful Knife Angel, which visited Walsall town centre in December last year.

Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Anthony Harris, said: "Our young people deserve to feel safe on the streets of Walsall, and we hope the bee will act as a great talking point in schools, where pupils can speak with peers openly and honestly, in a safe environment.

"Schools have been able to book the bee for a day and can host assemblies, talks, or even creative activities such as drawing, centred around the monument and its symbolism.

"Too many lives are lost to knife crime, and the council is fully committed to working with partners, communities and our young people to help reduce it."