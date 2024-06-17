Fresh appeal to find suspect after young football fan dies in hit-and-run

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Keaton Slater died after he was struck by a car in Radford Road, Coventry, shortly after 4.30pm on Friday.

Police seized a black BMW thought to be involved in the fatal collision later that day in New Arley, Coventry.

Keaton Slater died after being struck by a car on June 14

A public appeal for help then ensued as officers searched to find Dolars Aleksanders, aged 21, who is believed to be linked to the crash

West Midlands Police has now renewed the appeal and urged members of the public with information to "do the right thing".

Supt Paul Joyce said: "We are determined to do everything we can to achieve justice for Keaton and his family.

"We are asking everyone to think about what this would be like if it happened to your family and do the right thing and tell us what you know.

Dolars Aleksanders is wanted by police in connection to the fatal crash

"Keaton was a young boy enjoying his life. As a football fan, he would no doubt have enjoyed cheering on England last night, but for his life to be cruelly taken away like this is heartbreaking.

"Keaton's family are being supported by specialist officers and we would ask their privacy be respected at this most tragic time."

Earlier, the boy's heart-broken family paid tribute to him, describing him as "beautiful inside and out".

Coventry City Football Club has also paid tribute to Keaton, who was a "huge" fan.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Coventry City are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of young supporter Keaton Slater.

"12-year-old Keaton was a huge Coventry City supporter, and the thoughts and condolences of everyone at Coventry City Football Club and the entire Sky Blue community are with Keaton’s family and friends at this awful time for them."

Anyone with further information about the crash has been urged to call 999 immediately quoting log 3407 of June 14.

People can also use the email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk