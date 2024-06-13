'I found a burglar asleep in our driveway after he stole from us - and I want him to get help'

Noel Weaver broke into the home of an elderly mother and her adult son in Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton, at 9am on January 11 this year. After stealing money, laptops, food from the fridge and car keys, Weaver got behind the wheel of the car in the driveway and promptly fell asleep.

Despite police officers visiting the property within the hour of the burglary, they did not notice Weaver in the car, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Monday.

It was only when the son went to go to the shops an hour later that he found Weaver fast asleep in the driveway.

However, unlike his mother, who gave a victim impact which stressed how she had been left 'unsettled and angry' after the break-in, the son expressed sympathy for the burglar.