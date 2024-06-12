Disqualified driver accused of trying to hide vehicle's identity after police 'sting' operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Traffic officers from West Midlands Police said they stopped a Peugeot in Walsall with cloned registration plates after delivering a 'pre-emptive sting' and boxing the car in.

Photo shows the Peugeot boxed in by two police cars

Police found that the ID of the car had been changed to hide the fact that the driver was disqualified.

The driver was detained, charged, and remanded in custody.