Disqualified driver accused of trying to hide vehicle's identity after police 'sting' operation
A disqualified driver has been charged with allegedly altering the identification of their vehicle.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Traffic officers from West Midlands Police said they stopped a Peugeot in Walsall with cloned registration plates after delivering a 'pre-emptive sting' and boxing the car in.
Police found that the ID of the car had been changed to hide the fact that the driver was disqualified.
The driver was detained, charged, and remanded in custody.