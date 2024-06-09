Police issue picture of man wanted over Dudley robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are appealing for information over the whereabouts of James Bennett.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the 35-year-old in a bid to find him.

Have you seen James Bennett?

Anyone with information about where he is should contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/473845/24.