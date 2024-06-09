Police issue picture of man wanted over Dudley robbery
Police are searching for a man who is wanted on suspicion of a robbery offence in Dudley.
2024-06-09
Officers are appealing for information over the whereabouts of James Bennett.
West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the 35-year-old in a bid to find him.
Anyone with information about where he is should contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/473845/24.