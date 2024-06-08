Jury in Wolverhampton 12-year-old schoolboys trial adjourn deliberations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The schoolboys, who cannot be named due to being aged under 18, are accused of attacking Shawn Seesahai, aged 19, at Stowlawn playing fields near Bilston on November 13 last year.

Mrs Justice Tipples KC told the jury at Nottingham Crown Court to resume their deliberations on Monday.

The youths both deny murder. The trial continues.