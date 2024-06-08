Call 999 if you see this Wolverhampton man who escaped while being transferred to prison

Steven Wardle, aged 46, is on the loose having escaped from security staff who were transporting him from hospital to prison, West Midlands Police said.

Wardle appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with drugs and domestic abuse allegations.

He was remanded into custody but was taken from the court to New Cross Hospital in the city because of a medical issue.

"Just before 5pm, he escaped from private security staff who were in the process of transferring him to prison," said West Midlands Police.

"We have carried out a number of enquiries to locate Wardle, who is from Wolverhampton, and are now appealing for the public’s help.

"Anyone who sees him or who knows where he is has been asked to call 999, quoting 20/480322/24."