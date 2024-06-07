Wolverhampton sex offender jailed for 13 years for abuse of young girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paedophile Benjamin Holmes, 31, of Ravensholme, was found guilty at Worcester Crown Court yesterday of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison and handed a sexual harm prevention order and restraining order to protect his victim.

Holmes’ phone was seized following his arrest upon which images depicting his abuse were found.

Detective Constable Louise Sutton of Worcester CID said: “We are pleased to get this lengthy sentence on behalf of the young victim who showed enormous courage to speak to us about this devious predator.

“We take sexual offences of all kinds extremely seriously and it takes a lot of bravery for those affected by these appalling crimes to report such matters.

“We would always encourage people who are victims of these offences to approach police. We will always listen and offer all the support you need to get justice for you and to help you to rebuild your lives.”