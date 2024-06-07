Detectives call off rape investigation after 'establishing rape had not taken place'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Wednesday night, officers received a call saying reporting that a teenage girl had been raped by a man at Essington Pools, off Brownshore Lane.

Since launching an investigation, officers have been supporting the girl while carrying out extensive enquiries in the area to investigate what had happened.

Now, Staffordshire Police says the investigation has been called off after finding the original report regarding the rape was found to be inaccurate and the rape had "actually not taken place".

Officers are now continuing to talk to the girl about what happened.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We take any reports of rape and sexual offences extremely seriously and will continue to support victims as part of our investigation. It’s vital that we take robust action with reports of sexual crimes from the outset.

"We’d like to thank everyone who engaged with officers in the area yesterday and those who came forward with information following the appeal. We understand the distress felt locally as a result of the original report yesterday, and hope this update provides reassurance."