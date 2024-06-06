Mother of baby who suffered fractured skull at flat in Walsall says he fell from bed

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard evidence on Wednesday from the mother of the infant, who was badly injured at the flat when she, her now estranged partner Jordan Cattell, and two other adults were gathered on the evening of June 17, 2018.

Cattell, aged 25, of Selborne Road, Handsworth, denies causing the baby grievous bodily harm with intent, but on the first day of the trial admitted he had hit the child, who can't be named for legal reasons.

Under cross examination, the baby's mother refused to accept any other explanation than the baby having rolled off her double bed, despite Cattell admitting during family law proceedings shortly after the incident that he had hit the youngster and having been told he had also admitted it in court the previous day.

A witness statement made in 2019 from the mother was read out and when she was questioned about its contents, she became emotional but said she still stood by it.