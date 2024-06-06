'I'm trying to sell my house - but buyers are turned off by our road's disgusting potholes'

People living in Clarion Way, Cannock, say that the large number of potholes on their street is 'utterly disgusting' as they call on Staffordshire County Council for help.

The potholes were first noticed six months ago, but after only three months, the holes had worsened to the point where they have now damaged residents' vehicles.

Now, residents of Clarion Way have started a petition asking for the holes to be filled by the county council, already gaining more than 100 signatures.

The potholes have deterred potential buyers from the estate

Ian Scholes, a resident of Clarion Way who started the petition, said: "The potholes have been causing a huge nuisance for the residents of the area.

"They form a line across the road, cars are practically forced to have to go into them. One resident has actually had his window mirror smashed by another car that was trying to avoid the holes."