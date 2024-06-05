Woman thought 'despicable' ex-partner was going to kill her in late-night attack
A man who repeatedly punched his ex-partner causing her to believe she was going to be killed has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Anthony Mattu, 35, from Codsall, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court after previously admitting that he assaulted the woman in Essington on January 14.
Prosecutor Mr Dean Easthope said the victim later police she thought she was going to die when the defendant launched himself at her in the early hours of the morning, giving her a bloody nose.
Sentencing him Judge Michael Glyn Fowler told Mattu his behaviour was "totally despicable".