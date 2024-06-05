Police appealing for information on robbery suspect who has Dudley links
Police are appealing for information about a suspected robber with links to the Black Country.
By Adam Smith
Birmingham Police tweeted this evening to share a picture of Davey Cushing.
They tweeted: "Wanted. Have you seen Davey Cushing?
"The 36-year-old has links to Dudley and Birmingham and is wanted on suspicion of robbery."
The police added: "If you see him contact us via 999. You can also provide information by calling 101, or using Live Chat on our website, and quoting 20/546570/24."