Police appealing for information on robbery suspect who has Dudley links

Birmingham Police tweeted this evening to share a picture of Davey Cushing.

They tweeted: "Wanted. Have you seen Davey Cushing?

"The 36-year-old has links to Dudley and Birmingham and is wanted on suspicion of robbery."

The police added: "If you see him contact us via 999. You can also provide information by calling 101, or using Live Chat on our website, and quoting 20/546570/24."