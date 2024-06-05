Express & Star
Police appealing for information on robbery suspect who has Dudley links

Police are appealing for information about a suspected robber with links to the Black Country.

By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated
Have you seen Davey Cushing? Photo: West Midlands Police

Birmingham Police tweeted this evening to share a picture of Davey Cushing.

They tweeted: "Wanted. Have you seen Davey Cushing?

"The 36-year-old has links to Dudley and Birmingham and is wanted on suspicion of robbery."

The police added: "If you see him contact us via 999. You can also provide information by calling 101, or using Live Chat on our website, and quoting 20/546570/24."

