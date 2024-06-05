Man, 39, charged after dozens of cannabis plants found in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kashaun Hillocks, aged 39 and of High Street, West Bromwich, has been charged with producing class B drugs and abstracting electricity. It follows a police raid on Tuesday.

The raid saw officers gain entry to a property in West Bromwich High Street just before 10am, quickly discovering around 60 cannabis plants being grown in the building.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "We have charged a man after we executed a drugs warrant in West Bromwich town centre yesterday morning.

"Officers carried out a raid on a property above shops on High Street just before 10am and discovered around 60 cannabis plants."

Hillocks is due to appear in court later this month to face the two charges.

West Midlands Police added: "Kashaun Hillocks, aged 39 from West Bromwich has been charged with producing class B drugs and abstracting electricity.

"He is set to appear in court later this month."