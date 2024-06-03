Woman who hit carer in head with knife block in row over father's care avoids jail

Kaeya Wesley, aged 45 got into an argument with the care worker after she had let her in on June 20, 2021, and ended up slamming the door on her.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Friday that she then picked up a wooden knife block as another care worker attempted to go into her father's room and swung it, bruising the side of the original victim's face and also deeply cutting her hand, which required stitches.

A victim impact statement read out to the court on behalf of the care worker who was injured said: "This is has affected me badly in that I am now in fear of going into someone else's home to do the job because of what happened.