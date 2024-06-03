Jealous man who 'hasn't learned anything' jailed for punching ex after reading text

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Joel Parker and his victim had been in a relationship for 18 months which ended last year.

But they kept in touch and on the night of December 2, 2023, Parker visited her home in Quarry Bank when he took exception to a text message he read on her phone.

He became angry and stood up, grabbing her around the throat, which she tried to fight before he let go and then grabbed her again.

Robert Cowley. prosecuting said: "He then went to the fridge and got a pack of beer, throwing it at her and hitting her with force, knocking her back on to the sofa.