Three cars collided on the A38(M) Aston Expressway shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, one man was confirmed dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said two men fled the scene before officers arrived, but were later found.

The pair, aged 27 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

The A38(M) was closed all morning while investigations continued, with police not announcing the reopening until 1pm.

The A38 this morning. Photo: National Highways

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly we are dealing with a very serious collision and working with partner agencies to establish what caused this collision to happen.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man that has sadly passed away.

“The road has now been re-opened and I would like to thank everyone for their patience with the closures as we gathered evidence and made the road safe.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam and hasn’t yet spoken with us to come forward with any information you have, no matter how small.”

Officers are looking at CCTV and dash cam footage, but want to hear from anyone with information about what happened.

People can get in touch by calling 101, through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or by emailing investigators at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 46 of 2 June.