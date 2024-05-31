Woman 'assaulted with a wrench' in Cannock road rage incident - police appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place on Brownhills Road in Norton Canes on May 9, with officers called to the scene shortly before 7pm.

The man thought to be involved in the alleged assault is described as being of a large build, with short brown hair and is around 30-years-old.

He was wearing a grey jumper and driving a white van at the time, Staffordshire Police said.

The woman who was hurt went to hospital but was discharged later that day.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time to get in touch.

Anyone who thinks they can help should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 509 of May 28.

Alternatively, people can report anonymously by getting in touch with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.