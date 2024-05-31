Police warn against 'careless driving following early morning 'gatherings' in Cannock car parks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called to Tesco on Victoria Street in Hednesford at around 2am on May 25 to reports of a "large number of vehicles" gathering on the car park.

They searched the area and found no suspicious vehicles or cars being driven in an anti-social manner.

A second incident took place at 5.30am on May 26 in the B&Q car park on Wyrley Brook Retail Park, Vine Lane, when police were called to reports of a number of vehicles gathering and "driving dangerously".

Officers found "several vehicles" in attendance at an organised car meet and issued the organisers with advice around the anti-social use of vehicles,

Sgt Oliver Sharma, from the Cannock local policing team at Staffordshire Police, said: "Motorists found driving carelessly or dangerously, causing unnecessary noise nuisance, or acting in an anti-social manner, could see action taken against them in the form of warnings and vehicle seizures under the Police Reform Act 2002, fixed-penalty tickets, a summons to court and possible arrest.

“We take reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) very seriously and we work alongside our partner agencies to reduce incidents of ASB and take action against those responsible where appropriate.”

Elsewhere in the region, car cruising and street racing has been banned, with a High Court injunction issued in Wolverhampton and the Black Country in February.

To report vehicle-related ASB in Staffordshire, people should contact the county's police force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101.