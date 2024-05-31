Police issue update after patrol car 'pelted' during attempted cash point theft
Police are continuing with their investigation after a patrol car was pelted with bricks by suspected robbers who attempted to make off with a supermarket cash machine in Willenhall.
The police car was "significantly damaged" in the incident at a Tesco Superstore on the Keyway Retail Park, at around 3.30am on Tuesday.
Bricks were thrown at the car before the offenders drove off in the direction of Armstrong Way.
In an earlier statement, West Midlands Police said no officers had been injured.
The force confirmed on Friday that enquiries were ongoing.
In a statement issued on the day of the incident, a Tesco spokesman said the cash point was closed.
He added: "We are sorry for the inconvenience and are working to reopen it as soon as possible."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 20/532760/24.