Four arrested over 'racial assault' on high street after alleged parking row

Police say "several people" were involved in verbal abuse following an alleged parking dispute in Erdington High Street, Birmingham, at around 2pm on May 17.

A man, a woman and a teenage boy were said to be "struck" during the altercation.

Three men, aged 22, aged 28, and aged 34 were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of violent disorder and racially aggravated assaults.

A man, aged 45, was previously arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assaults.

He has been released on bail while police continue with their enquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Four men have been arrested after two people were racially assaulted on Erdington High Street on 17 May.

"We are working through CCTV in the area to establish the cause of the disorder and who was involved.

"We also ask anyone who witnessed what happened and hasn’t spoken to us, to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 20/450892/24."

People with information can also visit mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C21-PO1