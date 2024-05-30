Police officers attacked with bricks after responding to Black Country cashpoint theft

A police car was damaged during the incident at Keyway Retail Park, Willenhall, which happened around 3.30am on Tuesday morning.

Thieves had tried to steal the entire ATM machine from Tesco at the retail park and an investigation is being launched with detectives trawling local CCTV cameras.

A West Midlands Police police spokesman said: "We're investigating after an attempt to steal an ATM at a store on the Keyway Retail Park in Willenhall, at around 3.30am on Tuesday. Officers attended and bricks were thrown at a police car before the offenders left in a car in the direction of Armstrong Way.

"Thankfully no officers were injured but the police vehicle was significantly damaged. Forensic experts have been examining the scene and CCTV is being reviewed as enquiries continue."

The police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101, quoting crime reference 20/532760/24.