Police seize dozens of kitchen knives from vehicle while on patrol

Officers found the items while on patrol in Nechells, Birmingham.

They stopped a vehicle which was suspected to be involved in selling knives and searched it along with the occupants.

More than 60 kitchen knives were seized along with counterfeit electrical products.

West Midlands Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the details surrounding the potential sale of the knives and those involved.