Man, 39, wanted on suspicion of theft

Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Christopher Prosser, 39, who is wanted on suspicion of theft after an incident on Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, Sandwell.

It happened on March 8, with police asking anyone with information to get in touch via 101, or alternatively, the Live Chat service on the force website.