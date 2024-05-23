Man, 34, wanted in connection with serious assault

Officers are appealing for the whereabouts of Gilles Mafuta, 34, from Walsall, who is wanted on suspicion of assault.

Anyone who has seen Mafuta to call them directly via their 999 number quoting reference number 20/511282/24.

