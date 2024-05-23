Appeal launched after man assaulted

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dudley Police are asking for help in identifying a man who they suspect may have been involved in an assault in Halesowen in March this year.

The incident took place on Friday, March 8, at around 1.30pm to 2pm, and saw a man get into an argument with another man at a trading estate on Long Lane, before one of them men punched the other, injuring him, before making off.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson appealed on X: " Do you know this man? We want to speak to him about an assault in Halesowen in March.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police via their 101 number, or alternatively by getting in touch via their Live Chat service on their website quoting log reference 20/303068/24.