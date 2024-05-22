Aqeel Hussain, of Walsall, sold cannabis to fund his cocaine habit but his enterprise was stopped after being raided by police in 2019.

Due to the backlog of cases in the court system Hussain was only sentenced yesterday (Monday) and told the court he has since turned his life around and stepped away from criminality.

In November 2019 officers found two and a half kilos of cannabis in his flat, worth over £7,500, and 16 wraps of cocaine worth £290 in his bedside table.

Hussain's flat had drugs throughout, either bagged up ready to be sold, 12 mobile phones and scales and £320 cash. When first quizzed by detectives Hussain denied any knowledge of the drugs blaming his flatmate, however, after presented with the evidence he changed his plea to guilty to four counts of possessing cocaine and possessing with intent to supply cannabis.

The 33-year-old admitted selling cannabis to fund his cocaine habit, the wraps of cocaine were ready for a night out with friends.

The prosecutor told Wolverhampton Crown Court: "There were large bags of cannabis, in different rooms in the flat. This is not a conspiracy case, there is no-one else involved, the defendant admitted to selling cannabis to fund his cocaine habit."

In mitigation, Hussain's lawyer said: "These offences were almost five years ago and the defendant admits he was in a very different and difficult period of his life after a breakdown of his marriage and relationships with his parents.

"He has been honest about selling cannabis to pay for his cocaine habit, he does not use cocaine anymore but does still use cannabis but does not need to fund that criminally.

"He has rebuilt his relationships with his parents, he is a great help to his mother caring for his disabled sister. He also cares for his elderly father. He is in a new marriage and is expecting his first child. He is also, subject to keeping his liberty, starting a university degree in June."

Judge Neil Chawla told Hussain: "You were candid in your interview and accepting the negative impact of drugs on society.

"I have read the references, the shame of having to come to court forced you to change your behaviour and you reached out to your father. You have moved in with your parents and help with your disabled sister. I accept you are integral to their lives.

"Drugs are a menace to society, and the public expect us to punish people like you. Your offences are so serious they need a custodial sentence.

"I sentence you to ten months. However, due to the chance of your reoffending is low the your changes in your life I am going to suspend the sentence for 12 months.

"I also had take into account the current overcrowding of prisons. Due to money seized and the defendants current impecuniosity I will not be making an order for costs."

Hussain was also sentenced to 80 hours unpaid work and 10 days rehabilitation days.