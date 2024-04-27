Nine weapons taken off Wolverhampton's streets as dedicated police team tackles knife crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Western Guardian Taskforce at West Midlands Police started work in the city in mid January with an aim to reduce violent crime, particularly amongst young people.

Since then, the team has seized weapons, carried out 118 stop and searches, made 16 arrests and completed 13 rehabilitative referrals.

Made up of 10 officers, the taskforce is funded by the home office and sent to areas which have a specific risk of serious violence in those aged under 25 with an aim to disrupt those who cause issues.

They use a variety of tactics including plain-clothes operations and high visibility patrols.

Guardian Taskforce Coordinator Sergeant Ashley Hough, said: "Carrying a knife is never the right thing to do.

"There can often be serious, life-changing consequences for people who do decide to carry one.

“Not only could you be arrested but there's also the risk you'll be drawn into a serious crime which can have deadly consequences.

"It can ruin your life, and the lives of countless others who may be affected by your actions."

Alongside carrying out patrols, the team also visits Wolverhampton's schools and transport hubs.

West Midlands Police further helps to tackle knife crime in the city through its Safer Wolverhampton Partnership, which offers programmes to deter young people from anti-social and criminal behaviour.

The force also offers a Divert Panel which sees youngsters in Wolverhampton who come to police notice for crime reviewed by a multi-agency panel, who look at options for support to divert them from wrongdoing.