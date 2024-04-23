Express & Star
Close

Appeal to find teenager after knife-point robbery in Kidderminster

Police have issued a picture of a teenager they want to speak to after a robbery in Kidderminster.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing over the whereabouts of 18-year-old Keylun Barker.

It comes after a man's bike was stolen on Doverdale Avenue at around 8.20pm on Sunday.

Do you know where Keylun Barker is?

West Mercia Police said the victim was approached by a man carrying a knife who chased him before taking the bike.

Anyone who knows where Keylun Barker is has been asked to contact the force by calling 01562 826105 and quoting 00414 of April 21.

Alternatively, people can give information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular