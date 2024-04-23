Appeal to find teenager after knife-point robbery in Kidderminster

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are appealing over the whereabouts of 18-year-old Keylun Barker.

It comes after a man's bike was stolen on Doverdale Avenue at around 8.20pm on Sunday.

Do you know where Keylun Barker is?

West Mercia Police said the victim was approached by a man carrying a knife who chased him before taking the bike.

Anyone who knows where Keylun Barker is has been asked to contact the force by calling 01562 826105 and quoting 00414 of April 21.

Alternatively, people can give information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org