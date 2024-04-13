Jailed: Four teenagers involved in police chase which led to weapons haul being found

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The potentially lethal weapons were seized after officers tracked a Ford Focus which failed to stop in Lozells, Birmingham, on June 21 last year.

Firearms officers and police dog units helped to eventually bring the car to a halt in Hanley Street, Aston.

The occupants tried to make off but four teenagers were quickly arrested.

A search of the vehicle and nearby area led to four machetes, the improvised firearm, shotgun cartridge and gun parts being found.

Rheese Dhoot, aged 19, from Saltley, pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited firearm and bladed article. He was jailed for five years and six months at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

(L-R clockwise): Rheese Dhoot, Marko Catak, Makaya Russell, Oliwer Gabis

Marko Catak, aged 19, from Hockley, admitted the same offences and was sentenced to five years.

Makaya Russell, aged 18, from Erdington, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years, suspended by 18 months, and 140 hours unpaid work.

Oliwer Gabis, aged 18, from Handsworth, was convicted of three counts of possession of a bladed article, which included two separate incidents, and making threats with a knife. He was locked up for two years and one month.