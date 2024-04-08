Court hears of last moments girlfriend of Cody Fisher saw him alive

Remy Gordon and Kamy Carpenter were given life sentences today at Birmingham Crown Court for his murder with minimum terms of 26 years and 25 years respectively.

Cody was attacked by a masked gang in an 'attack of retribution' after he had simply brushed past Gordon two days before at a busy bar and was said to have 'disrespected' him. The trial at Birmingham Crown Court lasted ten weeks and Reegan Anderson from Erdington was

In a victim impact statement read out before sentence, Jessica said how she was with him at the nightclub on the night he was murdered and described seeing him smile at her for the last time.

The statement said: "Seconds before the moment he died I remember turning around and looking at Cody behind me and he gave me the biggest smile full of love and happiness. Now I question whether that was his goodbye."

"The next time he turned around he was surrounded by those attacking him and I watched him fall to the floor – then it struck me that he had been fatally stabbed.

"I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with Cody. We had plans ready for the next year, places we were going to go and that has now been taken away from us because of something so trivial, I believe to be jealousy and pride."