Watch the moment police swooped on armed gang after they murdered DPD worker in street

Aurman Singh was beaten and hacked to death as he delivered parcels in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury, on August 21 last year.

Arshdeep Singh, of Tipton; Manjot Singh of Smethwick and Jagdeep Singh of Dudley, along with their getaway driver, Shivdeep Singh, of Smethwick, were found guilty of his murder by a jury at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.

They had been acting on information provided to them by Sukhmandeep Singh of Peterborough, who was convicted of the manslaughter of Aurman Singh on Thursday.