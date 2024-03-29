Questions remain over why DPD worker was murdered while four men on the run still evade justice

The attack had been “brutal” with the men hacking and beating the DPD worker with weapons ranging from a three-foot axe to a machete, cricket bat, golf club, a knife and a wooden stave.

The weapons had been brought from the Black Country by eight men who travelled to Shrewsbury in two cars.

Stafford Crown Court had heard in the five-and-a-half week trial that the attack on Aurman Singh had been quick – less than 30 seconds - and it had been targeted.

The men had 'lain in wait' for the DPD van, driving that morning from Smethwick to Berwick Avenue, where, thanks to the information provided by Sukhmandeep Singh working at the same Stoke-on-Trent DPD depot as Aurman Singh, they knew their victim would be.

The men pounced at around 1.05pm, leaving the DPD employee dying in the street before driving off.

But what was not told to Stafford Crown Court during the trial of Arshdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh, Manjot Singh, Jagdeep Singh and Sukhmandeep Singh is why they had killed Aurman Singh.

Mr Simon Denison KC who led the prosecution said he had “no evidence” to present to them to suggest a motive, but that it was not necessary to provide a motive to prove murder. And so it turned out.