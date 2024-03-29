Jail for 'boorish' pub customer who set fire to tables and threatened to 'kill' licensee

Mark Singh-Byrne said "sorry" in court for his behaviour at the Albion Vaults in Nechells in Birmingham during incidents on December 6 and 9 last year.

He previously admitted an offence each of witness intimidation, offence of arson, driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to provide a breath specimen.

On the first visit the Walsall builder got upset after being served bottled beer instead of what he wanted due to the till already being closed for the night.

Prosecutor Miss Mia McNevine said the 37-year-old used lighter fuel to set fire to three wooden tables in the grounds resulting in a £300 bill.