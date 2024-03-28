Police urge people who spot wanted man with Black Country links to call 999

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are appealing for information over the whereabouts of Harry Loveridge.

The 20-year-old is known to have connections in Walsall, Wolverhampton and Staffordshire.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of him to help in its appeal.

Have you seen Harry Loveridge?

Anyone who sees him has been urged to call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/295746/24.