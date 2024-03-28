Police urge people who spot wanted man with Black Country links to call 999
Police are hunting a man with links to Walsall and Wolverhampton who is wanted in connection with an assault.
Officers are appealing for information over the whereabouts of Harry Loveridge.
The 20-year-old is known to have connections in Walsall, Wolverhampton and Staffordshire.
West Midlands Police has issued a picture of him to help in its appeal.
Anyone who sees him has been urged to call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/295746/24.