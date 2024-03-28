Police find cannabis farm spanning three rooms of Dudley property

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were alerted to "suspicious activity" at a premises on Ivanhoe Street on Wednesday evening.

After forcing entry, police discovered cannabis plants along with a hydroponic set up, extraction air pumps and artificial heating.

The electricity in the property had been bypassed and had to be made safe to allow them to remove the plants.

The cannabis plants found inside the property

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed on Thursday evening that no one had yet been arrested in connection to the incident and that enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with concerns about drug use in their neighbourhood should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or call 101.