Man remanded on driving offences after BMW travels wrong way on A5

The car was seen travelling on the incorrect side of the busy road on Tuesday.

Shane Thompson, aged 23, of no fixed abode, has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

A 37-year-old man, from Lichfield, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving and aggravated vehicle taking but has since been released on conditional bail.

A 23-year-old woman, from Lichfield, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving has also been released on conditional police bail.

Thompson has been further charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, affray and possession of a knife in a public place in connection with a separate incident in Tamworth on January 27 when a man was assaulted and left with injuries which were not believed to be serious.

He appeared before the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday and has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Stafford Crown Court at a later date.