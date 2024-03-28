'Gun shots' fired at car in West Bromwich street - police appealing for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident is thought to have happened in Beeches Road, West Bromwich, at around 9.35pm on Monday.

Officers believe shots were fired by a person in a silver car towards a black saloon vehicle. Both vehicles were then driven from the scene.

West Midlands Police said no one is thought to have been injured in the incident.

The force has urged anyone who was travelling through the area at the time or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who thinks they can help should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/357945/24.