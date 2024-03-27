Wanted: Police looking for these two men after failing to appear in court

Police are asking for help in locating 32-year-old Ben Davies, and 33-year-old Nathan Lloyd, who are both wanted for not showing up to their court dates.

Nathan Lloyd failed to appear in court on March 20, with police now asking for help in locating the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police through their 999 number, quoting log 20/333301/24.

Have you seen 33-year-old Nathan Lloyd? Police are looking for him after he failed to appear in court

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Have you seen Nathan Lloyd?

"The 33-year-old is wanted for failing to appear at court on 20 March."

West Midlands Police are also asking for help in locating Ben Davies, who is also wanted for failing to appear in court earlier this month.

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch with them by calling 999, quoting log number 20/347073/24.

Have you seen 32-year-old Ben Davies? Police are looking for him after he failed to appear at court

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Have you seen Ben Davies?

"The 32-year-old is wanted for failing to appear at court earlier this month. If you have any information on where he might be, please call 999 and quote 20/347073/24."