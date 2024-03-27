Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The pedestrian is believed to have been walking on Icknield Port Road in Ladywood, Birmingham, when he was hit by a car and left seriously injured on Saturday, March 16.

It happened at around 11.35pm and the driver is alleged to have fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Sergeant Julie Lyman from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "We are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with information who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

"I'm particularly keen to hear from anyone that may have captured the incident or captured a vehicle with damage on dashcam immediately after the collision in and around the Icknield Port Road area.

"I would also appeal to the driver to do the right thing and come forward to tell us what happened that evening.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact the police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting log 4875 of March 16.