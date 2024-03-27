Police appeal after firearms discharged near city centre

West Mercia Police officers were called to reports of shots being fired at Ombersley Close, Redditch, at around 1.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Luckily, it is believed that no one was hurt in the incident, however, police investigators have now launched an appeal for information into the shooting incident.

North Worcestershire local policing commander, Superintendent Melanie Paley, said: "I would like to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be a risk to the community following this incident.

"Extra officers will continue to be in the area, both to carry out enquiries into the incident and to offer reassurances to the local community. I would urge anyone who is concerned to speak to an officer on patrol."

West Mercia Police have now launched an appeal for information, including CCTV and doorbell footage.

Ms Paley continued: "We are appealing for the public's help in our enquiries and I would ask local residents to check doorbell footage and CCTV to see if you have captured anything that will help with our enquiries."

To share any information with the police, please call 101 using reference 00195_i of 26 March.