Man denies he was car driver in violent cannabis farm raid conspiracy

Niall Patrick is accused of taking part in targeted raids where a gang armed with machetes and crowbars broke into homes in the belief they were actually hidden cannabis factories.

He is on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court which heard the conspiracy involved break-ins at homes at Northcote Street, Walsall; Bearwood Road, Warley; Dog Kennel Lane, Oldbury and Greswolde Lane, Sparkhill, in Birmingham, between December 15 and 18, in 2019.

Giving evidence on the witness stand the 29-year-old told the jury he was not involved in the enterprise and that his brother sometimes drove the Seat Leon.