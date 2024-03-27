Man, 22, arrested after gun fired at building in Smethwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A gun was fired towards an address in Grenville Drive in the early hours of Saturday, March 9.

Police have now arrested a 22-year old man on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent.

He was detained in London and is currently in police custody for questioning.

Damage was caused to the building but no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting log 213 of March 9.