The chairman and treasurer returned to his car by the gate at the Cottage Ground "on a high" after Wednesfield had beaten Droitwich Spa on Tuesday night to discover his back window smashed and money missing.

He had placed the card machine and money box containing around £500 in his car at 8.05pm after selling tickets on the gate to supporters.

However, due to a full car park, he left his vehicle at the end of the driveway and walked down to the club to watch the game.

When returning to his car at around 10.30 pm, after Wednesfield had beaten Droitwich Spa 3-2, the chairman discovered the money he had collected on the gate was gone.

“Losing a pound is a big loss for us, we are a very small club,” said the chairman.

“We rely on the money through the gate to help us survive.

“I have no idea how much money was in the box but I would roughly estimate close to £500.

The car's broken rear window. Photo: @ClubWednesfield

“I’m a bit sickened by what happened. We are struggling to get money and it costs a lot to run a football club, even a small one like ours. And that’s a big blow to us losing that sort of money.

“It did overshadow the result on the night. We did well, battling against the elements and a team who had a player advantage and still came away with a 3-2 win. It was a good result for us.

“But once this happened, it put a dampening on the whole situation and evening for us.”

It comes after Wednesfield FC was broken into on January 1 of last year. Bottles of spirits and a television were stolen from the club.

The thieves were caught, but the club is still awaiting compensation for damages.