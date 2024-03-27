Dudley police seeking man, 21, over theft of two cars in Brierley Hill
Police are seeking this man in connection with a burglary in Dudley in which two cars were stolen.
Dudley police have released an image of 21-year-old Harrison Arnold, who they want to talk to in connection with a burglary in Brierley Hill on December 11 last year where car keys and two vehicles were stolen.
Anyone with information is urged to call 999 and quote the crime reference number 20/1070193/23.