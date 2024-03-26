Three people arrested after 'stolen' BMW reported driving wrong way on A5

Two men and a woman were arrested near Lichfield after reports of a car crashing into several other vehicles.

At around 2.45pm on Tuesday, officers asked the driver of a black BMW M2 to pull over on Gaia Lane.

The car was followed after it failed to stop and ended up driving on the wrong side of the A5. The people inside the car then allegedly tried to run away.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We called in our colleagues at the National Police Air Service to help us search the area. Three people were found in the undergrowth near the A5 toll booth. We also found out the BMW had been stolen.

"We have arrested three people: a 37-year-old man, from Lichfield, on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving; a 23-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of dangerous driving and vehicle theft; a 23-year-old woman, from Lichfield, on suspicion of dangerous driving."

The spokesman added: "Since it happened, we’ve had lots of calls reporting that the BMW collided with other vehicles in its attempts to drive away from the area.

"We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw the car being driven at the time or those with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident today. The car reportedly damaged other vehicles on the A34 and the surrounding areas."

To get in touch, call 101, quoting incident 361 of March 26, or message police using Live Chat on the force website.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.