Car chase through Black Country leads to arrest for fuel thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The chase in Dudley took place on Monday and saw Road Crime Team officers from West Midlands Police pursue the Volvo with help from ANPR Interceptors after finding it had been allegedly used in a series of high value bulk fuel thefts.

The driver was eventually caught after hitting a kerb and bursting a tyre, then attempting to run away, but being caught and arrested after a short foot chase.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Road Crime Team officers pursued this car in Dudley with the help of the ANPR Interceptors after it had been used in a series of high value bulk fuel thefts.

The driver was left having to run after hitting a kerb and flattening the tyre. Photo: WMP Traffic

"The driver “stung” himself by hitting a kerb & was caught on a foot chase after decamping."